Pedestrian hit, killed by CSX train hauling rocks

The sheriff's office says it's unknown why the person was on the railroad tracks.

OCALA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed by a passing CSX train in Ocala, authorities report.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies tell news outlets they were called about the crash shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

They have not yet released information about the pedestrian, but the sheriff's office says it's unknown why the person was on the railroad tracks, the Ocala StarBanner reports.

The 50-car train was hauling rocks as it traveled south through Ocala.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and CSX railroad leaders.

TRAIN VS PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT WITH A FATALITY



On February 3, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a train versus pedestrian accident along the railroad tracks between SE 52nd Street and SE 62nd Street. pic.twitter.com/qjqd1MJsHX — Marion Co. Sheriff-FL (@MCSOFlorida) February 4, 2022