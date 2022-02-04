Pedestrian hit, killed by CSX train hauling rocks

OCALA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed by a passing CSX train in Ocala, authorities report.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies tell news outlets they were called about the crash shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
They have not yet released information about the pedestrian, but the sheriff's office says it's unknown why the person was on the railroad tracks, the Ocala StarBanner reports.
The 50-car train was hauling rocks as it traveled south through Ocala.
The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and CSX railroad leaders.
10 Tampa Bay's Courtney Holland contributed to this report.