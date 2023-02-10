Pembroke Pines motorcycle officer killed when palm frond falls from tree

A candle light vigil was held for the beloved police officer Friday night.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department in Broward County are mourning the loss of one of their officers after he was killed in a crash this week.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Officer Charles "Charlie" Herring was on duty, riding his motorcycle near Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, the police department said in an incident report.

In that moment, a piece of debris fell from a tree and hit Herring, causing him to fall of the motorcycle. Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno said a palm frond caused him to lose control of his motorcycle, CBS Miami reports.

Despite lifesaving efforts from fellow officers and emergency medical professionals, the officer passed away.

Herring was a veteran of the United States Army and also served as a police officer for the city of Starke, Florida, for three years before beginning his career as a Pembroke Pines police officer in 2001.