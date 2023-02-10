Pembroke Pines motorcycle officer killed when palm frond falls from tree

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department in Broward County are mourning the loss of one of their officers after he was killed in a crash this week.
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Officer Charles "Charlie" Herring was on duty, riding his motorcycle near Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, the police department said in an incident report.
In that moment, a piece of debris fell from a tree and hit Herring, causing him to fall of the motorcycle. Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno said a palm frond caused him to lose control of his motorcycle, CBS Miami reports.
Despite lifesaving efforts from fellow officers and emergency medical professionals, the officer passed away.
Herring was a veteran of the United States Army and also served as a police officer for the city of Starke, Florida, for three years before beginning his career as a Pembroke Pines police officer in 2001.
A candle light vigil was held for the beloved police officer Friday night. Officials said he was a father of four children, CBS Miami reports. Those who wish to donate to his family can do so through the Broward County Police Benevolent Association's memorial fund established in his honor.