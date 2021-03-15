2 people killed in Miami-area plane crash

CBS Miami reports a single-engine plane crashed not long after takeoff Monday afternoon.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla — Two people were killed and two others hurt when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood near an airport Monday in Broward County.

It happened near the North Perry Airport located near the intersection of SW. 72nd Avenue and SW. 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, CBS Miami reports.

Firefighters went racing to the scene and sprayed foam on the wreckage.

The TV station reports the plane hit a car in the street near the airport as it went down. A woman and child who were inside the car were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two people on board the plane at the time of the crash were killed, according to CBS Miami.

Local television station WPLG reports, citing the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that had taken off from the airport around 3 p.m.

