Gov. DeSantis to talk COVID-19 with Vice President Pence

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Miami on Monday to meet with Vice President Mike Pence.

The two will host a roundtable discussion on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The roundtable is set for 12:30 p.m. at UHealth Don Soffer Clinical Research Center.

On Monday, the state's report for July 26 recorded another 8,892 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total statewide number to 432,747 since March. And, the state reported 77 more Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus.

For the first time since July 8, the number of new cases reported dipped below 9,000.

Last week, Quinnipiac University released polls after surveying Floridian's about their feelings on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, including opinions on mask mandates.

The poll, released Thursday, that was comprised of registered voters in the state found, "there is overwhelming support for requiring face masks among all ages and every other listed demographic group."

Currently, no statewide mask mandate is in place in Florida, but cities and counties across the state have since implemented mask orders. During the last month, lawmakers have urged the governor to implement a mask mandate for all Floridians.

Researchers also asked Floridians a range of other questions from Gov. Ron DeSantis' performance during the pandemic to reopening schools.

In terms of the state's response to the pandemic, the poll found 83-percent say the spread of COVID-19 is a serious problem in that state, with 70-percent categorizing the spread as "out of control."

