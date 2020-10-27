x
Florida

Pensacola begins removing Confederate monument

City leaders voted 6-1 in July to remove the statue.
Credit: Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via AP
Workers remove the statue from the top of the Confederate monument, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. The Pensacola City Council voted earlier this year to remove the monument. The council also approved changing the name from Lee Square to Florida Square, its original name.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida city is removing a 129-year-old Confederate monument from a downtown park. 

A contractor removed the eight-foot-tall statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday that stood on top of the 42-foot-high monument. Contractors will have another month to remove the obelisk. 

The city is spending $135,000 for the work. 

City spokeswoman Kaycee Lagarde said the monument will be stored at the Port of Pensacola until a new location can be found for it. 

The city council voted 6-1 on July 14 to remove the statue and change the name of the park from Lee Square to Florida Square.

