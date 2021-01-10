Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

The theme park is selling season passes for $80.

You and your family can enjoy the world's first-ever Peppa Pig theme park in just a few months.

The theme park said Tuesday it would open to the public on Feb. 24, 2022.

And, ticket prices were announced, too. If you're looking for single-day tickets, they will be sold at the gate for $34.99 and $30.99 online.

For year-round fun, an annual pass will cost $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark.

The new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed.

Vacation packages are also available, and some include a stay at a Legoland resort hotel. For more information and ticket prices, click here.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows.

It's based on the popular preschool animated television series, and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

The park says it will have six rides, six theme "playscapes," a water play area and "even more oiktastic experiences."

Fun Rides

The park says families will be able to enjoy most rides together.

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster: "Take a ride with Daddy Pig in his recognizable red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull's 'digging up the road' sends you on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig's new shortcut! This family-friendly thrill ride is the perfect first roller coaster for brave 'little piggies!'"

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride: "You won the Fun Fair raffle! Now ride to the sky with Peppa Pig and your family in Miss Rabbit’s hot air balloon as your prize! Enjoy the view from the very top, it’s brilliant!"

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride: "Anchors away! Sail with Grandad Dog on this family boat ride to find his hidden treasure."

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure: "Take a ride on a friendly dinosaur and discover prehistoric surprises around every corner of Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Park! Parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic dino quest!"

Mr. Bull's High Striker: "Once the hammer hits the bell on Mr. Bull's High Striker, your family will bounce up to the sky. Hold on tight and be prepared for a surprise because, after all, what goes up, must come down!"

Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail: "Little ones will pedal their way through a camping adventure in the woods, through the icy mountains to see the sights, smells and sounds of the great outdoors! Smaller cyclists can enjoy George’s shorter pedal path adventure on tricycles built just for them!"

Playspaces and additional attractions

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad: "Have an oinktastic time with Peppa and George doing their favorite thing: jumping up and down in 'muddy puddles!' This lively play area has spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play experiences super fun and splashy!"

Fun Fair: "Meet Peppa and her friends for a fairground adventure full of free games for the whole family, rides that take you up into the sky and lots of other fun things to try!"

George's Fort: "What's making that croaking noise? Find out for Granny Pig by finding your way through the maze and exploring George's Fort!"

Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse: "Discover what Grandpa Pig is growing - could it be something red and squishy? Or green and round? Slide around his greenhouse and find out!"

Peppa Pig's Treehouse: "Climb into the Treehouse and join Peppa for 'high tea' in her not-so-high treehouse, then slide down to the bottom for even more fun!"

Rebecca Rabbit's Playground: "Get active and find all of the ways to play around the rabbit burrows, as you jump, crawl or hop over to explore Rebecca Rabbit's Playground."

Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail: "Discover what has left mysterious footprints on the ground as you explore the nature trail with Madame Gazelle!"

Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena: "Join Peppa and her family under the canopy at Mr. Potato's stage with live shows packed full of songs, games, snorts, and giggles throughout the day!"