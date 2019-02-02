ORLANDO, Fla. — A person jumped from the hotel at Orlando International Airport and into the atrium area of the hub, Orlando police confirm.

Orlando police tweeted Saturday morning they are working the active investigation.

The condition of the person is not immediately known.

James Shaw said he and his daughter are staying at the Hyatt Regency Hotel for a kids' dance competition when he saw what appeared to be a TSA agent jump from the highest floor between the hotel's two elevators.

Shaw, a Safety Harbor, Florida, resident, said the agent jumped from the 10th floor.

"At first, I thought it was kind of weird," Shaw said. "You can see the security lines from here, so I figured they had him stationed."

Shaw said he got on the elevator and left, only moments later to hear a boom.

"That was when he jumped," Shaw said. "People thought it was a bomb or shots fired."

Security lines have been closed since about 9:15 a.m., Shaw said. It appears most if not all passengers are having to be re-screened through security at gates 70-129.

Passengers have not yet departed for their flights and it appears people have not gotten off incoming flights. Southwest Airlines tweeted a ground stop is in place.

A request for comment from Orlando International Airport has not yet been returned.

If you have suicidal thoughts, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

More: Considering suicide or know someone who is? There is help

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.