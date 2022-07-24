FHP: Person laying on Kissimmee railroad track dead after being struck by moving train

Authorities say they are unsure if the person was sleeping on the track.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A person laying down on a railroad track in Kissimmee was struck and killed by a train traveling on the same tracks at 3:17 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The CSX Transportation train was heading south on the railroad tracks of East Carroll Street between East Donegan Avenue while the person was laying down on the tracks, troopers say.

FHP says they do not yet know if the person was sleeping when the front of the train struck the person.

The driver and passenger in the train were reportedly not injured during the crash.

Troopers say the person died at the scene and the medical examiner's office will reveal the identity of the person at a later update.