JFRD confirmed they transported a patient in life-threatening condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead after reportedly shooting herself in the head Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News that they transported a patient in life-threatening condition from the 7300 block of Linda Drive. JSO says the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother was in the house at the time of the shooting, police said during a news conference. The gun belonged to the girl's parent, according to JSO.

The shooting is considered an "undetermined death" at this time, police said.

Police are still working to investigate how it happened.

Amid the shooting, Mark Baughman, First Coast News’ Crime analyst said if you are going to be a gun owner it’s important to secure it.

“The day you buy it usually if you buy it from a gun dealer they give a gun lock and it’s called trigger lock, it’s usually a fix to the gun and you should have it on the gun if you don’t have it," said Baughman.

Baughman added that unfortunately when weapons aren’t secured incidents like Thursday could happen.

Baughman said a charge can come with this act of negligence, called culpable negligence but the charge is not imposed until 72 hours pass with respect to a grieving period.

JSO says they are very early in the investigation process right now but if anyone knows any additional information, you are asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.