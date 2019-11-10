ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's office is investigation the apparent theft of items used in Peter Pan's Flight and the Space Mountain roller coaster at Walt Disney World.
An employee doing inventory in a storage shed on Oct. 1 noticed a set of sails was missing from the Peter Pan ride. He then realized that a "shell" and three seats from the roller coaster were also missing.
The Orlando Sentinel reports a manager contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office. An incident report says the items were in a padlocked shed.
A Disney spokesperson declined to comment, saying it's a law enforcement issue.
The black market for rare Disney items is lucrative. Earlier this year a now ex-Disney employee and his cousin were accused of breaking into Haunted Mansion and stealing items.
RELATED: Detectives: Former Disney employee stole props from Haunted Mansion ride, sold them online for nearly $30K
RELATED: Former Disney worker accused of taking $7K of stuff from Haunted Mansion
What other people are reading right now:
- Michael Drejka sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing Markeis McGlockton over parking spot
- 'These photos were taken 7 months apart' | Mom shares photos of son to bring awareness to addiction
- High school turns down free Chick-fil-A 'out of respect for our LGBTQ staff'
- Deputies search for Florida man accused of raping 2-year-old girl
- Florida lawmakers think they have the secret to a 'healthy marriage'
- Charges dropped for St. Pete man charged with killing two people
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter