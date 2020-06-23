Petition asks Disney parks to wait on reopening

Workers say they're concerned about Walt Disney World's plans to reopen its parks in July.

TAMPA, Fla. — An online petition is asking Walt Disney World leaders to reconsider their plans to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MoveOn.org petition says reopening the parks, even with restrictions, could put workers and visitors in danger. A woman who says she works at the parks started the petition because of growing concerns about the health risks of reopening.

"Retreating back to an earlier Phase in re-opening is our best option at not exposing the virus to thousands and thousands of theme park employees and their families," the petition reads. "As individuals who work in the bustling tourism industry in central Florida, we are responsible for ensuring the safety of our guests and our fellow magic makers. Keeping ourselves and our visitors safe is our number one priority, in every theme park."

The petition, which had more than 4,600 signatures as of Tuesday morning, also points out the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida. The number of reported cases passed 100,000 on Monday, with the number of positive tests increasing after Florida began Phase Two of its reopening plan.

Disney currently plans to open Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday, July 11. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15. All visitors will have to make a reservation before going to a park, park-hopping will not be allowed and there will be a 50-percent capacity limit until further notice. Guests and employees must wear masks and have their temperatures checked before going in.

Most other Florida theme parks have already reopened with similar restrictions in place. Universal Studios opened up June 5; SeaWorld and Busch Gardens welcomed visitors back June 11.

