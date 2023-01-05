Reports say that Hillis was taken by helicopter to the hospital and is unconscious.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized at a hospital in Pensacola, Florida after he rescued his kids from drowning.

Multiple news outlets report that Hillis was injured while rescuing his children from drowning. Reports add that Hillis was taken by helicopter to the hospital and is unconscious.

Greg Hillis, the former running back's uncle, posted on Facebook that Hillis is making a slow recovery.

"I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!"

Hillis joined the Browns in 2010 after being dealt by the Denver Broncos. In his first season in Cleveland, Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards and added 477 receiving yards, scoring 13 total touchdowns.

After his monster season, Hillis defeated stars like Aaron Rodgers, Michael Vick and Matt Ryan in the vote for the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 12.

The next year, Hillis' production plummeted, totaling 717 rushing and receiving yards with just three touchdowns. He left in free agency following the 2011 campaign.