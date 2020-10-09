Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico

The pilot was the only person on board.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot had an unexpected landing when a banner-towing plane crashed Thursday into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down into the water around 2:20 p.m. off Okaloosa Island. First responders launched a boat rescue and had the uninjured pilot on board and on his way back to shore in under 15 minutes, according to a tweet.

The pilot was the only person on the plane.

No word at this time on what led to the water landing, but the sheriff's office said it was "happy to say no one hurt!"

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

