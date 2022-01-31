Small plane crashes along I-95, shutting down 2 lanes in Flagler County

The crash is under investigation.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed Monday along northbound Interstate 95 in Flagler County.

The sheriff's office released a photo, showing the 1949 Cessna 195 sitting on its roof near some trees off the side of the interstate. Debris could be seen strewn about the grass.

Deputies said the people aboard the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft suffered only minor injuries.

The crash temporarily shut down the two northbound lanes. Authorities planned to reopen the roadway Monday afternoon.

The private plane is registered to a man in Port Orange.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

