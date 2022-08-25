Flight instructor, passenger killed in Florida plane crash

The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Osteen, Florida.

OSTEEN, Fla. — A flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in a wooded area right after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the agency detailed in a post on Facebook.

Around 7 p.m., the plane was located by deputies near Lopez Road, east of Lake Ashby.

"Because the downed airplane was heavily damaged and upside down, and it was impossible to immediately confirm the number of occupants," the sheriff's office wrote.

Initially, deputies thought only one person was on board, but after further investigation, a second person was discovered.

According to the sheriff's office, the single-engine plane took off from Spruce Creek Fly-In around 4:30 p.m.