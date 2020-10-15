Pilot killed in small plane crash in Marion County

ORANGE SPRINGS, Fla. — A pilot was killed in a small plane crash early Wednesday morning in Marion County.
Deputies say they were dispatched to a report of a downed aircraft around the Ocala National Forest. They found the single-engine private plane in a "very remote area" near Orange Springs.
The location of the crash made it difficult for emergency crews to reach. When first responders arrived, they found the pilot dead. He was the only person on the plane.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot as 66-year-old John Toole Jr. Investigators believe he may have been trying to land at a nearby private airstrip.
Federal investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.
