STUART, Fla. — One person was killed in a plane crash Friday in South Florida where an airshow was set to take place.

WPEC reported that a Grumman OV 1 Mohawk crashed on approach to one of the runways at Whitham Field in Stuart at 1:15 p.m.

WPEC said the plane was part of an airshow that is set to open Friday at 5 p.m.

The Audi Stuart Air Show tweeted and said local and federal investigators were on site to make sure the air show could so on safety.

