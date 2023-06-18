Officials: Small plane hits puddle on Destin Airport runway, crashes right side of it

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

DESTIN, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed at the Destin Airport after it hit a puddle of water and slid off into the grass, authorities say.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon during a storm as the Piper Saratoga aircraft tried to land at the Destin Airport, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

After the plane hit the puddle and slid into the grass, the right landing gear collapsed and landed on the right wing of the aircraft.

Pictures provided by the sheriff's office via social media show one side of the small plane on the ground while the other half is still sitting up. There is also a hole in the middle of the right wing.