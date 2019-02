TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane made a belly landing Sunday at Arthur Dunn Airpark.

No one was injured after the plane landed around noon, the Titusville Fire Department said.

The plane had an apparent landing-gear issue.

Florida Today reports the pilot was the only person on board.

An investigation is underway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.