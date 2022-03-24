Plant City man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

The Florida Lottery says Brian Snyder won playing its new "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City man won big when his scratch-off ticket revealed he'd claimed the $1 million prize.

The Florida Lottery says Brian Snyder, 48, won the prize from playing the new "500X THE CASH" scratch-off out of lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Officials say he chose to get his winnings in a one-time, lump sum of $820,000.

Snyder is said to have purchased the ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 2911 James L. Redman Park. The Florida Lottery says the retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The "500X THE CASH" features the largest ever top prize for a Florida scratch-off game of $25 million, according to a press release. The overall odds of winning the new game is 1-in-4.50.