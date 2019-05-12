MIAMI — Law enforcement chased a hijacked UPS truck through South Florida after an armed robbery, eventually leading to a shoot-out with police in Miramar, CBS affiliate WFOR reports.

Authorities say it began with an armed robbery in Coral Gables at Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak held a press conference Thursday evening, confirming a UPS truck had been carjacked by two people. The police chief also said someone had been shot at the jewelry store.

A silent alarm had sounded from the jewelry store around 4:17 p.m., police said.

There were reports that the people inside the UPS truck were shooting at police.

Chopper footage showed at least 20 police officers next to the stopped UPS truck as the shootout between officers began.

One man was seen on the ground next to the UPS truck. There is no word on any officers being injured.

Stay with 10News for more on this developing story.

RELATED: The Rays aren't splitting their season between St. Pete and Montreal -- Now what?

RELATED: Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter