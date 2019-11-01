MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida say they have arrested a man who shot and wounded three people and fled with a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was still missing Friday night.

The Miami Herald reports that it happened Friday morning in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Police say a confrontation occurred between William Brice, 21, and the teenage girl's mother, aunt and uncle outside an abandoned home. Investigators believe the suspect had been sleeping in an SUV parked in the driveway. One of the victims managed to take a photo of the suspect before being shot, and police have shared it on social media.

Police announced Friday the suspect was in custody. It wasn't clear whether he knew the victims before the shooting or whether the girl was being held against her will.

Police said they were still searching for the girl, Janiya Johnson.

