2 officers shot near Miami-Dade Police headquarters; shooter dead

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Two police officers were shot in what apparently started as "a road rage incident" that turned into a shooting, CBS Miami reports.
It happened Friday morning near the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters.
According to the station's source, one Doral officer was shot in the arm and the second received injuries to his face, possibly from flying shrapnel as a result of the shooting.
The two officers did not receive "life-threatening injuries," CBS Miami says.
The shooter died after officers returned fire, according to WSVN-TV.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.