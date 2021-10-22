x
2 officers shot near Miami-Dade Police headquarters; shooter dead

The shooting reportedly started from what was described as “a road rage incident” which turned into a shooting.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Two police officers were shot in what apparently started as "a road rage incident" that turned into a shooting, CBS Miami reports.

It happened Friday morning near the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters.

According to the station's source, one Doral officer was shot in the arm and the second received injuries to his face, possibly from flying shrapnel as a result of the shooting. 

The two officers did not receive "life-threatening injuries," CBS Miami says.

The shooter died after officers returned fire, according to WSVN-TV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

