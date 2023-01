Anyone with information on where the 13-year-old is can contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued Friday night for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Fort Myers.

Edilsy Roca was last seen in the area off of Ford Street in Fort Myers. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.

The teen is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.