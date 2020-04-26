CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help finding a woman with special needs.
Officers say Sandra Rose Steidl was last seen in the area of Highland Avenue and Sunset point Road.
She is described as 4-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds. Police say Steidl has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a purple Minnesota Vikings t-shirt and black shorts.
If you have any information on her location you are asked to call the police department at 727-562-4242.
What other people are reading right now:
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Miami went 7 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957
- CDC adds 6 additional COVID-19 symptoms
- Pinellas County sheriff wants beaches, pools reopened. County administrator pushing phased approach.
- How will Florida reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Tell them what you think: Re-Open Florida Task Force launches feedback portal
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter