CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help finding a woman with special needs.

Officers say Sandra Rose Steidl was last seen in the area of Highland Avenue and Sunset point Road.

She is described as 4-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds. Police say Steidl has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a purple Minnesota Vikings t-shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on her location you are asked to call the police department at 727-562-4242.

