NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman.

Police say 58-year-old Theresa Williams was last seen at Willow Creek Apartments in North Port by neighbors on Friday or Saturday.

Williams is described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall, approximately 180-pound woman with brown hair.

Williams is reported to have bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 941-429-7300.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter