WHITE SPRINGS, Fla — A missing child alert has been issued for John Wentworth.
The 15-year-old was last seen Thursday in White Springs, Florida, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.
Anyone with information about him is being asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or dial 911.
You can also call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774)
