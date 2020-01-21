HOLLYWOOD, Fla — It started with a 911 call from Antonio Brown’s Hollywood, Florida, mansion, according to WSVN.

Police responded in force.

ESPN reports officers are investigating a possible battery, and the New England Patriots star is at the center of it. He has not, however, been arrested or charged.

According to ESPN, the incident has something to do with a moving truck that’s parked outside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

