Police clear out Universal garages following juvenile fight

The incident comes several days after a brawl broke out between two families at crosstown rival Walt Disney World.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police officers cleared out parking garages at Universal Orlando Resort following a fight among juveniles that led some visitors to mistakenly believe there was an active shooter situation.

The Orlando Police Department said in a tweet that the decision to clear out the premises at the theme park resort's entertainment complex late Saturday night following the fight among several juveniles was made out of an abundance of caution to “ensure everyone is safe."

“No shots were fired. No injuries were reported. And No weapons were found," the police department said in the tweet.

Visitors who were forced to leave behind personal belongings because of the evacuation were told they could retrieve their items from the theme park resort's guest services department on Sunday.

Our officers responded to the parking garage at the 6000 block of Universal Blvd. regarding a fight between several juveniles. Out of an abundance of caution, the premises are being evacuated as our officers ensure everyone is safe.



NO shots fired & NO injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VQxBcWO6gh — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 24, 2022