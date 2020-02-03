ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Super Tuesday could change the landscape of the Democratic field in the race to get the party’s nomination for the presidential election.

And, It will serve as the official two-week warning for Florida's primary.



But, Super Tuesday isn’t as simple as whoever gets the most votes wins.

Fourteen states and American Samoa hold their primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday this year. California and Texas and their combined 643 delegates are the two biggest pieces on the board.

Super Tuesday states and number of delegates

California (415)

Texas (228)

North Carolina (110)

Virginia (99)

Massachusetts (91)

Minnesota (75)

Colorado (67)

Tennessee (64)

Alabama (52)

Oklahoma (37)

Arkansas (31)

Utah (29)

Maine (24)

Vermont (16)

American Samoa (6)

Delegates represent state parties at the national convention and are technically the ones who choose the nominee, not individual voters.

If candidates don't get 15 percent of the vote in any given state or district, they get zero delegates and all the votes for those candidates get tossed out of the total. This means only the viable candidates, the ones who get more than 15 percent of the vote, are left with bigger pieces of a smaller pie.

There are 1,344 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, which constitute a third of all the delegates in the country.

On March 17, Florida's 248 delegates will be up for grabs, but the field may look very different in two weeks depending upon who comes out of Super Tuesday with enough delegates to stay in the race.

