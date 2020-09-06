Atlantic Beach Police say they've had a few sightings of them in Atlantic Beach.

If you plan to go to the beach, be careful. The Atlantic Beach Police Department is warning swimmers there may be Portuguese Man O'Wars in the waters.

On Tuesday, the police department posted the warning on its Facebook page, saying they've had a few sightings of them in Atlantic Beach.

"It doesn't feel good to get stung by one," the post said.

If you are stung, you should report to a lifeguard station immediately, Max Ervanian, a lifeguard at Jacksonville Beach, told First Coast News in an interview last year.

If you have to treat yourself, Ervanian said remove the tentacles immediately and soak the spot in hot or warm water. If you experience respiratory problems, call 911.

If a rash spreads from the sting, seek medical help immediately.