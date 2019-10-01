Marion County Sheriff's deputies said possible humans remains have been found at a home in the Lake Tropicana neighborhood of Dunnellon.

Deputies say the couple who lived at the home had been reported missing by their family, and authorities are investigating their disappearance.

Investigators said they got a call from a family member on Jan. 6 asking for a well-being check on Layton Underwood, 75, and his wife Donna Underwood, 65. The family member apparently couldn't get in contact with them.

When deputies got to the home, they said the couple was not there. Investigators found possible human remains on the property during an initial investigation. MCSO Major Crimes detectives, forensic technicians, the medical examiner's office and the University of Florida C.A. Pound Lab are now doing an in-depth investigation of the property.

Investigators say they are in the process of recovering the remains and identifying them.

Detectives say they are looking for the Underwood's vehicle, a 2014 white VW Passat S with Florida tag GXRD85. Deputies believe Allyn Shane Gilbert, 53, a relative of the Underwood's, may be driving the car. The Sheriff's office is listing him as a missing endangered adult because of statements he made recently.

Allyn Gilbert

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the Underwoods or Gilbert's location is asked to call Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546. You can also call Marion County Crimestoppers at 352-368-STOP.

