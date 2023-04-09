Power restored to almost 545K accounts impacted by Hurricane Idalia, DeSantis says

Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light and Tampa Electric are still working to rebuild power poles, transmission lines and substations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida's west coast, about 96% of all accounts that lost power during the storm have been restored, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

Speaking during a news conference in Perry, DeSantis said almost 545,000 accounts have had power restored and fewer than 23,000 accounts are still without power.

However, Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light and Tampa Electric are still working to rebuild power poles, transmission lines and substations.

“Restoring power to the homes and businesses of impacted Floridians is an important step in the recovery process and would not be possible without the hard work of our utility linemen,” DeSantis said. “I’m glad to announce that they have been able to restore 96% of accounts less than a week after Idalia made landfall.”

The Florida governor said about 30,000 utility workers and tree trimmers were placed throughout the state to prepare for any impacts of the storm. That's how they were able to help restore power quickly after Idalia passed.

Crews are expected to remain in areas impacted by the storm until all accounts have had their power restored.

Officials at the news conference said some customers are still without power because of safety threats, such as property or water damage, posed to crews. When it is safe to do so, the remaining accounts should have their power restored by the end of the week.

For those needing other help, assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, remains available.

People whose home saw some damage but remains liveable might be able to receive up to $300 in one-time financial assistance with cleanup through FEMA.