Still, no winner for Powerball Jackpot; $1M ticket sold in Florida

FLORIDA, USA — While no one won the ultimate Powerball Jackpot for over a billion dollars, one lucky person in Florida has a million-dollar ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to lottery officials to learn the location of the store that sold the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot officially broke the record for the largest prize ever offered in a U.S. lottery — and kept growing.

Saturday's jackpot soared to $1.6 billion after a strong sales boost. With no big winner, the estimated grand prize is now at a shocking $1.9 billion, according to the California Lottery's website.