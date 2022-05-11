Judge to issue preliminary injunction against DeSantis-drawn Congressional map

Judge Layne Smith said the map is likely to be found unconstitutional, suggesting that it diminishes Black votes.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge said on Wednesday said that Florida's new congressional map, which was approved by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff, is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a preliminary injunction Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

Smith said the Florida Supreme Court has already ruled that District 5 did not violate federal law as it was originally drawn. He also said there is little question that Black votes are diminished under the DeSantis-drawn map.

While Judge Smith said he expects the state will appeal, he cannot order the legislature to reconvene, so he’s likely to suggest the remedy plan “A” submitted by the plaintiffs.

The remedy plan looks a lot like the original District 5 and is very similar to the legislature’s originally-passed map which had been vetoed by DeSantis. Smith said plan “A” would appear to cause the least amount of disruption for voting districts.

The judge’s order is expected to be formally issued as early as Thursday. The attorneys representing the state will likely first file for a “stay," which if granted, would suspend the implementation of the preliminary injunction as they move forward with their appeal.

Attorneys for the state previously said the plaintiffs want to revert to — in their words — a racially-gerrymandered map. That’s something DeSantis has argued violates federal law.

“We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based upon the color of their skin. That is wrong,” the governor said recently. “That is not the way we’ve governed in the state of Florida.”

This temporary injunction would specifically focus on District 5, not the entire congressional map, including the districts redrawn in the Tampa Bay area.

Those, voting groups say, will be part of a broader lawsuit likely to be heard next year.