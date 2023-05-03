DeSantis signs bill to lower prescription drug prices in Florida

The bill will require more accountability among PBMs allowing consumers to have more choices among pharmacies and creating transparency in price increases.

JUPITER, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "most comprehensive" reforms to Florida's prescription drug market with the Prescription Drug Reform Act on Wednesday in Jupiter.

The new bill will require more accountability among pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBMs, allowing consumers to have more choices among pharmacies and creating transparency in prescription drug price increases.

PBMs are the middlemen in getting medications from drug makers to pharmacy shelves and can drive up prescription costs. Right now, about three PBMs control about 80 percent of the prescription drug market.

The Prescription Drug Reform Act will require certain drug manufacturers to notify the Department of Business and Professional Regulation of reportable drug price increases on a specified form on the effective date of such increase.

It will require the Division of Consumer Services of the Department of Financial Services to designate an employee as the primary contact for consumer complaints involving pharmacy benefit managers.

It will also provide a grandfathering provision for certain pharmacy benefit managers operating as administrators; requiring pharmacy benefits plans and programs, beginning on a specified date, to annually submit a certain attestation to the Office of Insurance Regulation.

A news release from the governor's office says the bill reinforces the governor’s commitment to transparency in the cost of prescription drugs by requiring pharmaceutical companies to disclose price increases for price hikes of 15% within a calendar year or 30% within a three-year period.

“This legislation builds a foundation of transparency for pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices and drug prices in Florida, allowing consumers to make the best choices for their own health,” DeSantis during the news conference Wednesday. “PBMs and Big Pharma have managed to escape the public eye and work in the shadows for far too long.

"I’m proud to sign a bill that takes the reins back from these healthcare monopolies while empowering consumers.”

