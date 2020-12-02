DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Some NASCAR die-hards may be trading in their racing swag for MAGA gear this weekend.

President Trump is reportedly considering a trip to Florida to watch one of the world’s most iconic races.

The Daytona Beach News Journal reports air traffic controllers at Daytona Beach International Airport were alerted to the possibility, and the incoming presidential visit would ground all flights in and out of DeLand Municipal Airport.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, airport manager John Eiff confirmed DeLand was told by the FAA to prepare for President Trump flying into the area.

The FAA also posted a VIP Notice on its website through Monday, Feb. 17, which alerts pilots to be aware of mandatory airspace restrictions.

That notice is often code for an impending presidential visit.

Federal Aviation Administration

