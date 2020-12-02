DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Some NASCAR die-hards may be trading in their racing swag for MAGA gear this weekend.
President Trump is reportedly considering a trip to Florida to watch one of the world’s most iconic races.
The Daytona Beach News Journal reports air traffic controllers at Daytona Beach International Airport were alerted to the possibility, and the incoming presidential visit would ground all flights in and out of DeLand Municipal Airport.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, airport manager John Eiff confirmed DeLand was told by the FAA to prepare for President Trump flying into the area.
The FAA also posted a VIP Notice on its website through Monday, Feb. 17, which alerts pilots to be aware of mandatory airspace restrictions.
That notice is often code for an impending presidential visit.
RELATED: 7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire after 2020
RELATED: Trump wins for GOP in New Hampshire, with little resistance
What other people are reading right now:
- One dolphin shot, another stabbed. Wildlife officers are searching for a killer
- Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary
- Guinness World Records: Japanese man who believes in smiling is world's oldest man
- Search for baby Andrew, the infant sought amid an Amber Alert, winds down
- Mysterious deep space repeating radio burst sends signals to Earth every 16 days
- Police: Dad lied about stranger kidnapping 3-year-old because dispatcher wouldn't listen
- Ex-St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child porn
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter