THE VILLAGES, Fla. — President Donald J. Trump's administration has announced a new date for their previously scheduled visit to Florida.
The president's initially planned visit to Florida was postponed from early August after two deadly mass shootings happened over a weekend. President Trump was expected to be in Florida on Aug. 6, which was not long after the two deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The shootings left a total of 31 people dead and about 50 injured.
The president is expected to address Medicare during his rescheduled visit. The visit is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 3.
The individuals who were previously expected to attend the original visit should be contacted by White House officials, confirmed John Temple, the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee Chairman.
President Trump's Florida visit will come not long after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for an impeachment inquiry against him.
The whistleblower at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry alleges that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election.
Five pages were released by the White House documenting President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not long after the inquiry.
