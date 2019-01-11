PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump has announced that he and his family will be calling the sunshine state their permanent residence.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet, adding that the permanent resident for the family will be in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president said he decided to make the move from New York due to being "treated very badly" by political leaders of the city and state.

"I cherish New York," he began his tweet with, "and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

President Trump also made reference to another hopeful win for the presidency.

His decision to move his family to Florida comes less than 24 hours after the House approved rules for his impeachment inquiry.

By 232-196, lawmakers approved the procedures they'll follow as weeks of closed-door interviews with witnesses evolve into public committee hearings and — almost certainly — votes on whether the House should recommend Trump's removal.

