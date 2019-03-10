THE VILLAGES, Fla. — President Donald Trump visited The Villages, an age-restricted retirement community outside of Orlando, Thursday for a campaign stop and to sign an executive order titled “Protecting and Improving Medicare for Our Nation’s Seniors."

The Villages, which has a reputation as a conservative stronghold in Florida, gave the president a warm welcome.

But, there were protesters who showed up as well, bringing whistles with them to draw attention to the whistleblower complaint that has helped spur an impeachment inquiry by Congress.

“We’ve been standing here since seven this morning,” said Chris Stanley, President of The Villages Democratic Club. “We came for breakfast, we carved out a little spot and one-by-one the Trump followers are coming over and harassing us. We are all whistleblowers today and we just drown them out with our whistles. Right now, the sound of a whistle is very patriotic.”

“I wasn’t here to listen to the president, I was here to point to the whistleblowing and to demand that we impeach now and that we listen to whistleblowers,” said Kim Porteous, another protester who came to the Villages for President Trump’s visit.

“I was called ugly names,” added Porteous. “I had a whistle pulled out of my mouth, I was kicked, we were spit on, we were told terrible things to do with our bodies and innuendoes because I was blowing my whistle so long, they called me Monica and made lots of sexual references. These are older, white men, it was a very awful crowd.”

But the Trump supporters, who vastly outnumbered the protesters, were unfazed.

“Delusional. They are strictly delusional,” said Trump supporter Robin Pettrone. “And they’re liars too, they’re nuts, they’re nuts, y’all are nuts! Trump is the best!”

