Report: Florida principal seen in paddling video will keep her job

The school board approved her continued employment as part of a larger agenda item on Tuesday.

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Florida principal seen paddling a 6-year-old on camera will keep her job despite two state recommendations that she be removed, according to a new report from CBS affiliate WINK-TV.

The local television station says the Hendry County School Board approved an agenda item Tuesday, keeping Melissa Carter as the leader of Central Elementary School in Clewiston. The school's website also listed Carter in that position Tuesday night.

The district's decision, WINK reports, comes mere hours after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced he'd found probable cause for sanctions against her. The Department of Children and Families went so far as to recommend "Carter have no contact with young and vulnerable children in an official capacity," the CBS affiliate added, citing an attorney because DCF would not confirm the findings of the confidential investigation.

The situation made national headlines earlier this year, with CBS This Morning's David Begnaud reporting the first-grader was paddled three times for "allegedly scratching a computer screen."

As previously reported, the state attorney's office reviewed the case and determined Carter had not committed any crime and would not face charges.