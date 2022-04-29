Publix donated more than 50 million pounds of food as part of effort to help farmers

The initiative was created to help agricultural producers and people who were hungry during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FLORIDA, USA — Publix announced on Wednesday that it has reached 50 million pounds of food donated to food banks as it continues its initiative to support farmers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company started buying produce straight from farmers and donated it to the food banks when farmers were having to get rid of their produce they could no longer sell earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its Feeding More Together campaign, Publix provide food and nonperishable food items to food banks.

The campaign also lets Publix match donations that customers make at the register. The money is used to provide nonperishable food items.

“Providing nourishment to people facing food insecurity is fundamental to our mission of being responsible citizens in our communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a news release. “In America, 1 in 8 people currently face hunger. With the help of Publix’s customers and associates, we can do good together while supplying the foods individuals and families need to thrive.”

Publix also collects deli, dairy, meat and produce that is in good condition but unable to be sold. Those products are then donated to food banks.

“As the number of individuals turning to food banks remains high, the donations from Publix help our network provide hope, dignity and nourishment to people facing food insecurity,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot wrote in a statement. “Continued support from Publix, and their donations of fresh produce, help Feeding America member food banks provide more quality food to our neighbors when they need it."