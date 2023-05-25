Publix in Fort Myers Beach reopens after Hurricane Ian

"As our community continues to rebuild, we are honored and privileged to serve our customers and welcome them back to their Publix store," a spokesperson said.

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Nearly eight months after Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach, one Publix store is finally able to reopen its doors.

Publix Super Markets celebrated the reopening of its 29,425-square-foot Estero Boulevard location on Thursday by providing boxed lunches to residents and construction crews still working to repair homes and building on the island.

The first customers to visit the revamped store also received care packages filled with home essentials like storage bags, plastic cutlery, napkins, plates and cups.

“Last year’s storm still impacts many residents, and we know how important it is to provide them with these basic but important items,” Lindsey Willis, the Publix media relations manager, said. “Our customers and communities we serve are at the heart of all we do. As our community continues to rebuild, we are honored and privileged to serve our customers and welcome them back to their Publix store.”

In addition to contactless pay options, the Fort Myers Beach Publix will once again offer delivery and a centralized pickup option at the front of the store for online orders.

Publix is also giving back to the community by donating $5,000 worth of shelf-stable foods, hygiene items, paper products and Publix gift cards to Beach Baptist Church, which is continuing to support people impacted by last year's hurricane.