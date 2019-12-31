BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after police say he threatened a mass shooting at a supermarket in Palm Beach County.

Investigators say the threat, which was posted to Instagram, was made against a Publix in Boynton Beach.

A Publix employee was first to alert law enforcement. Officers then identified, arrested and charged the teen with making written threats.

"The teen told detectives that it was a joke. Threatening to commit a mass shooting, whether it be on social media or through any form of communication, is not a joke," the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote in a statement.

Officers say they will always "vigorously investigate" any threats and arrest the people responsible.

"We urge parents to have conversations with their children about the severity of this," the agency said. "As always, if you see something, say something."

The teen was not identified due to his age.

