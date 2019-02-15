LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix, where shopping -- and working -- is a pleasure, according to Fortune Magazine.

Fortune named the Florida based company No. 12 on one of its “100 Best Companies to Work For” lists.

That’s up 35 spots from last year’s list when Publix landed at number 47.

The magazine ranks companies based on an employee survey, the employer’s benefits, pay, communication and diversity.

Publix’s tuition reimbursement, a stock purchase program and on-site ESL classes for employees were just a few of the grocery store chain’s perks mentioned in the article.

This was the 22nd year in a row Publix made Fortune’s list.

