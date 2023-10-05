x
Florida high school grad, university senior dies in car crash

Winston Bonnett lost control of his vehicle while driving to Bethune-Cookman University Monday, his father said.
Credit: Courtesy of family
Winston Bonnett, 22, died in a car crash Monday, his father said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Raines High School graduate and Bethune-Cookman University senior died in a car crash Monday, his father confirmed to First Coast News.

Winston Bonnett was 22 years old. He was driving on I-95, heading to Bethune-Cookman, when he lost control of his car.

His father, Derrell Bonnett Sr., said his son was "a model and brightened up every room." 

He said Winston loved Raines and Bethune-Cookman, and the community has been offering support to his family.

Winston's viewing will be on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the funeral will be Friday the 13th at 11 a.m. Both services will be at The Bethel Church.

