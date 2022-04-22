Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix set to open at Adventure Island on May 7

Pass Members will be able to get a sneak peek of the thrill slides.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to slide! Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix are set to open at Adventure Island on May 7 and Pass Members can even get a sneak peek.

The two new thrill slides range from two-person rafts to family raft rides that will either get your competitive juices flowing or immerse you in a light show.

You'll want to grab a friend for Rapids Racers before racing through nearly 600-feet of slide, including low walls to have a side-by-side experience with opponents.

"The thrill of the chase is amplified as guests swirl through the world’s first dueling saucers in this exhilarating journey full of high-speed tunnels, turns, and more," Adventure Island wrote.

Then there's the new and improved Wahoo Remix — formerly Wahoo Run — where riders will get to experience the "ultimate party vibes." According to Adventure Island, it's the park's first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements.

"Enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun. With a variety of stunning light shows, each ride could be different than the last," Adventure Island wrote.