BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper YNW Melly was charged with murder Wednesday in the deaths of two people last year, police in Miramar, Fla. said.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and Cortlen Henry were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 26 deaths of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr.

Henry faces two additional charges of accessory after the fact.

Police said Henry drove a 2018 Jeep Compass to Memorial Miramar Hospital’s emergency room entrance with Williams and Thomas, both from Vero Beach, Fla.

Williams and Henry had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cortlen Henry

Miramar Police Department

Henry gave a statement to police. However, the facts during the preliminary investigation did not match what was presented to detectives, police said.

Further investigation, supported by forensic evidence, concluded that Demons shot and killed Williams and Thomas Jr. and that Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting, police said.

Demons and Henry are in the Broward County Jail and being held without bail.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.