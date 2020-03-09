Rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Florida Panhandle

The USGS says the earthquake was centered 3 km northwest of Mount Carmel at a depth of 10 km.

MOUNT CARMEL, Fla. — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Florida panhandle Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the earthquake was centered 3 km northwest of Mount Carmel at a depth of 10 km. It happened at 11:07 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

According to the USGS Impact Report, the earthquake caused only weak shaking and no damage is expected as a result of the quake.

As of noon on Thursday, 30 people reported having felt the earthquake, which happened right along the border of Florida and Alabama. Some shaking could possibly have been felt as far north as Montgomery, Alabama, according to the USGS' interactive map.

The USGS referred to the earthquake as unusual on Twitter:

"Speaking of earthquakes in enigmatic places, now there's something you don't see every day: an earthquake in (or very close to) Florida!"

Speaking of earthquakes in enigmatic places, now there's something you don't see every day: an earthquake in (or very close to) Florida!

Florida earthquakes are rare, with the Sunshine State tied with North Dakota as the state with the fewest quakes, according to the USGS, but small earthquakes can occur anywhere in the world. Click here for a map of all earthquakes in Florida since 1900.