Judge refuses to dismiss criminal charges against Rebekah Jones

The former COVID-19 dashboard worker first made headlines in 2020 after being ousted from her role with the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida judge has refused a motion to dismiss criminal charges against former COVID-19 dashboard worker Rebekah Jones.

She has been accused of illegally accessing a state emergency alert system and sending a mass text message. Jones has publicly denied such claims.

Jones first made headlines in 2020 after being ousted from her role with the state. the Florida Department of Law Enforcement claimed the message she sent on Nov. 10 urged people "to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late."

A search warrant was obtained and served at Jones' home in December, to seize her computer equipment and cell phones. Jones, who called the search warrant a "sham," followed with a lawsuit against FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, which she later dropped.

In 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Jones who turned herself in to police after claiming the warrant was "based on a lie."